Cygnet rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in fishing wire at Telford pool

Telford firefighters waded into action on Thursday to help rescue a young swan that had become trapped into fishing wire.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the trapped swan at Trench Pool in Telford at around 1.48pm on Thursday.

A water-trained crew from Telford Central station rushed to the scene, where they found a cygnet stuck in fishing wire. 

Telford firefighters at Trench Pool, where they were helping a young swan which had become trapped in wire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue
The team used a rescue sled to reach the swan, where they were able to free it from the wire.

A spokesperson for the fire service said it was "a great water rescue" by Green Watch Telford.

Adding: "A special shoutout to firefighters Matt and Aiden who brought the baby swan to safety."

The stop message, which indicates the incident was under control, was received at 2.40pm. 

