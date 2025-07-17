Cygnet rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in fishing wire at Telford pool
Telford firefighters waded into action on Thursday to help rescue a young swan that had become trapped into fishing wire.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the trapped swan at Trench Pool in Telford at around 1.48pm on Thursday.
A water-trained crew from Telford Central station rushed to the scene, where they found a cygnet stuck in fishing wire.
The team used a rescue sled to reach the swan, where they were able to free it from the wire.
A spokesperson for the fire service said it was "a great water rescue" by Green Watch Telford.
Adding: "A special shoutout to firefighters Matt and Aiden who brought the baby swan to safety."
The stop message, which indicates the incident was under control, was received at 2.40pm.