Electric heater sparks house fire in Telford as emergency services called

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of the incident in Summerhill, Sutton Hill, Telford, at 2:20pm today (Monday, March 10).

Two crews were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance, too.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the house fire this afternoon. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Also at the scene were the Land Ambulance Service.

The incident was said to have been caused by an electric heater. The fire has spread to furniture in the property but was extinguished by a resident before the firefighters arrived.

Crews carried out an inspection of the property and isolated electrics.

The incident was concluded at 2:45pm.