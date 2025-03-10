Person trapped in crash between van and HGV on Shrewsbury roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting the collision on Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury, which is also known as Bayston Hill Roundabout, at 12:56pm today (Monday, March 10).

The crash involved a van and a HGV and one person was said to be “medically trapped”.

The crash happened on Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Star

Three fire crews dispatched from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance too.

West Mercia Police and Land Ambulance Service also attended to the scene.

The casualty is now in the care of paramedics and both vehicles have been removed from the roundabout.

The incident was concluded at 1:17pm.