Skoda goes with popular vote for new colour schemes

Skoda’s Octavia vRS has gained two new colours following a public vote hosted across the Czech brand’s social media platforms.

Skoda launched a poll asking members of the public to vote for two shades out of a shortlist created specifically for the new Octavia vRS. While votes indicated that Chili Red and Plum Blue were two key choices, they were pipped to the post by Space Violet and Water World Green, which will now become exclusive colours to the firm’s performance model.

In total, Space Violet topped a poll on X with 43 per cent of the vote, while Water World Green won its challenge on Instagram with 33 per cent of entrants confirming it as their favourite new shade.

An online poll was created to choose the new colours

The two colours are now available to order with the Octavia vRS as a £855 optional extra.

A recent facelift has helped to boost the level of standard equipment fitted to the Octavia vRS, with a new 13-inch infotainment screen providing both media and navigation functions alongside smartphone mirroring with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming equipped on all models.

vRS badges feature on the nose of the car

Available in both saloon and estate configurations, the Octavia comes with a 600-litre boot in the former, or a larger 640-litre luggage area in the latter.

The Octavia vRS also comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 261bhp and 370Nm allowing for a 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.