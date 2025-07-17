Primary school near Bridgnorth applies to keep 'vital' 1980s demountable classroom in use for an extra decade
A village primary school has requested permission to keep a 1980s demountable unit onsite for another ten years.
By Megan Jones
Shropshire Council has asked its own planning department to extend the time that Highley Primary School is allowed to keep using an onsite temporary classroom.
The demountable unit - currently called 'The Sunshine Room' - was originally installed at the primary school in 1988 as a mobile classroom.
Permission was subsequently sought in 1995, 2005 and 2015 to extend the lifespan of the temporary unit.