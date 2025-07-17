UK Post Office Outage: Hundreds of Post Office branches close following 'major outage' of computer systems

Post Office locations across the West Midlands and wider UK were forced to cease operations this afternoon after their computer systems were struck by 'outages' just before 3pm today (Thursday).

Outages for Post Office services were reported at around 2.53pm, with the Post Office saying they are 'aware of an outage impact' to their branches.

The reports come as outage detector group, Downdetector, received more than 1,000 reports of service disruptions at around 2.40pm.

On X, the Post Office said: "We're aware of an outage impacting our branches. The issue is being worked on, and things should be back to normal later this afternoon.

"Thanks for your patience."

In a comment earlier today, the group confirmed that the incident was not cyber-related.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience cause. This is not a cyber-related issue.

"We are aware of what has caused this outage and the earliest that Post Office services will resume is at 4pm."

The Post Office reported that services are 'back to normal' at 3.41pm, with the group thanking everyone for their patience.

The group added: "There was a major outage across the Post Office estate this afternoon. We are pleased to announce that service has now been restored to our branches.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers and the operators of our branches."