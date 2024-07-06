Plans to turn empty Shropshire farm buildings into eight family homes given the green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Five empty agricultural buildings at Catstree House Farm are set to be turned into eight family homes after the planning application was approved by Shropshire Council.

The planning application to transform the historic buildings near Bridgnorth was submitted in early May.

The buildings, while not formally designated as a heritage asset, are described as "a good example of 19th-century agricultural buildings", with handmade red brick facades, circular and arched windows and 'pop holes' arranged in decorative patterns.

The application's Design and Access statement described the barns as "currently redundant as far as agricultural activity is concerned" and are "in good repair, but are currently standing empty".

The buildings as they are now. Photo: BCHNarchitects/Shropshire Council planning portal

Very little alteration to the original buildings is planned to create the four three-bed and four four-bed properties, and the courtyard in the middle of the buildings will be retained in what the architects called "the green heart" of the development.

23 car parking spaces are also planned for the eight properties, which planning officers determined to be sufficient.

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager for Shropshire Council, said the alteration "would both protect and enhance the character and appearance" of the buildings and allow them to be "successfully managed and retained for future generations".

The plans for the buildings. Photo: BCHNarchitects/Shropshire Council planning portal

Several conditions have been set by the council's planning department for the plans to go ahead, including the installation of several bat and bird boxes and the submission of landscaping and construction method plans.

The full application is available to view online, on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number: 24/01630/FUL