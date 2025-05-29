Sounds from James Bond to entertain music lovers in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bond Comes to Bridgnorth is a concert featuring all the theme songs from the long-running franchise.

Featuring hits such as From Russia With Love, Diamonds are Forever and Goldfinger, the concert is being performed by the Alveley Village Band.

The performance at Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Joining the band will be soloists Nina Aver and William Hayward.

"We're really looking forward to presenting our James Bond concert," said musical director Garry Bailey. "The evening will take a tour through all the musical highlights from most of the films. The band has been rehearsing very hard for what promises to be a very enjoyable and spectacular event."

Tickets are £10 and are available in the door or via ticketsource.co.uk/alveley-village-band