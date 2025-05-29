Town's former mayor and head teacher dies aged 95

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brian Hallam died peacefully at home in Stretton, Burton on Trent earlier this month, his family has said. He was 95.

Mr Hallam was formerly head teacher at St. John's Primary, in Bridgnorth from 1967 to 1992, and was mayor and councillor of the town.

He was also president of Rotary Club, a committee member of Bridgnorth Town FC and founding vice chairman of Bridgnorth Colts FC.

His funeral is being held St. Christopher's RC Church in on June 3 at 11.00am.

Mr Hallam was husband to Bridgette Hallam, a father of four, grandfather to eight and great grandfather of five.

The family has requested family flowers only but charitable donations in Brian's name can be made to LIFE and CAFOD in lieu of flowers please.

