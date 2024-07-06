Lidl and Costa plans approved for development on outskirts of Telford

Telford & Wrekin's planning department have approved the proposal from Quora for the land off Redhill Way and the A5 in Redhill.

The development includes a Lidl supermarket, drive-thru Costa coffee shop, a M&S retail unit and a BP charging station, while there is an outline application for a care home.

The scheme will see 185 car park spaces created, while there is vehicular, pedestrian and servicing access.

“The proposal will enable the investment that is required to develop the site improving the visual appearance and providing substantial investment in the area and job opportunities,” said the Harris Partnership Ltd (Architects), who prepared a design, access, site waste management and sustainability report to Telford & Wrekin Council.