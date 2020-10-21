‘Remembering from Home’ as traditional parade cancelled

The major parade usually draws thousands to pay their respects

Oswestry Town Council says there will not be the usual parade on November 8, although there will be a very small commemoration at the Cae Glas Park Gates, the town's unusual war memorial.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to Remembrance events across the country being cancelled or scaled down.

Town councillors have worked with the Oswestry branch of the Royal British Legion to ensure the day is marked.

Town clerk Arren Roberts said while the public could not be stopped from paying their respects, he hoped they would follow the British Legion's online commemorations.

"This year, the 2020 Remembrance Sunday will be commemorated in Oswestry but in a different way than usual because of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Roberts.

"In line with the wishes of the local RBL, national advice and the government guidance on gatherings, there will be no parade or church service taking place on November 8.

"The intention is to hold a scaled back remembrance commemoration at the Memorial Gates with limited numbers.

"While there are no power to prevent attendance by others and members of the public, in line with the RBL’s national message of ‘Remembering from Home’ they will be discouraged to do so.

"People are encouraged to pay their respects at home by observing the national two-minute silence and following special Council videos, pictures and social media coverage.

"Recognising that others may wish to pay their respects at the Memorial Gates, there will be an opportunity for those associated with the forces to lay wreaths between 11.30am and 11.45am, and for community organisations, 11.45am to noon.