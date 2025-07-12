Meet the French-speaking fashion graduate crowned the new Miss Shropshire 2025 at glittering beauty pageant

Nell Massin took home the coveted tiara and sash after a glittering show at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on July 6.

The 22-year-old, who is from the county town and has recently graduated with a degree from Salford University, won the ethical fashion round wearing a complete outfit she purchased at a local charity shop.

She also built birdhouses for her chosen charity, Shropshire Wildlife Trust. The money donated from sales resulted in her winning a charity award in the competition and ultimately, the Miss Shropshire 2025 title.

Miss Shropshire aka Nell Massin, left, with Eloise Sarasini, who she inherits the crown from. Pictures: Shot By Dimex

Eloise Sarasini, who was Miss Shropshire 2024, organised this year’s pageant, despite being pregnant with twins and with the support of a financial sponsor.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the ladies who took part. Each contestant brought something special to the spectacular event and each and every one should be so proud of themselves and how far they have come.

“Contestants collectively raised almost £1,000 for charity in under two weeks. It was a

pleasure to pass the crown on to Nell who I think will be a fantastic representative for our county. I am excited to see her take her pageant career all the way to Miss World! I will be supporting her every step of the way.”