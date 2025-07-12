Pupils in awe after helicopter lands at Shrewsbury primary school
A primary school in Shrewsbury was buzzing with excitement when a helicopter landed on school grounds earlier this week.
The special event was organised to show students of St. George’s Junior School in Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury, the exciting possibilities of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on Monday (July 7).
Pupils from Years 3, 5 and 6 witnessed the aircraft landing on their school field before Year 4 students got the opportunity to watch take-off later in the day.
All children at the 360-strong school got the chance to see around the helicopter and even try on the pilot’s safety vests and helmets.
The curious minds quizzed the three pilots, Squadron Leader Tom Brown, Flight Lieutenant Simon Harrison and Lieutenant Commander Mark Rose - all of whom are from RAF Shawbury.
Flt Lt Harrison carried out an important workshop demonstrating what forces are to the students.
Relating this to the helicopter, Year 5 students enjoyed making paper models of the aircraft in front of them.
Pilots Brown and Rose both have children at the school while pilot Harrison has a child at neighbouring infant school, Woodfield Infant School, which got to see landing and take-off too.