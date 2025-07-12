Pupils in awe after helicopter lands at Shrewsbury primary school

The special event was organised to show students of St. George’s Junior School in Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury, the exciting possibilities of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on Monday (July 7).

Helicopter landing at St George's Junior school, Shrewsbury. Pictured are Year 6 pupils with pilots (from left) Mark Rose, Simon Harrison and Tom Brown. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Pupils from Years 3, 5 and 6 witnessed the aircraft landing on their school field before Year 4 students got the opportunity to watch take-off later in the day.

All children at the 360-strong school got the chance to see around the helicopter and even try on the pilot’s safety vests and helmets.

The helicopter was designed to encourage students to think about STEM subjects. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The curious minds quizzed the three pilots, Squadron Leader Tom Brown, Flight Lieutenant Simon Harrison and Lieutenant Commander Mark Rose - all of whom are from RAF Shawbury.

Flt Lt Harrison carried out an important workshop demonstrating what forces are to the students.

Pupils watched landing and take-off. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Relating this to the helicopter, Year 5 students enjoyed making paper models of the aircraft in front of them.

Pilots Brown and Rose both have children at the school while pilot Harrison has a child at neighbouring infant school, Woodfield Infant School, which got to see landing and take-off too.