Art lovers tuck into virtual feast at online display

Around 200 items including paintings, sketches, ceramic and collage displays can be viewed online until August 27.

The organiser were able to carry on with the show by uploading the images of each exhibit online despite the coronavirus lockdown social distancing restrictions preventing the live show from going ahead.

The artwork is the fruit of a number of creative groups based at Wellington Methodist Church which have been holding exhibitions for a decade. But this summer's event has been cancelled at the building due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collections created by about 65 artists would have normally been on display at the worship centre, in New Hall Road, Wellington, in Telford.

Delighted art fans have been leaving feedback on the website.

Kevin Tanner posted: "Just wanted to say how impressed I was with the quality of the work in this gallery, some from familiar names I had no idea were so talented.

"Prices on the whole are fairly reasonable - and some not for sale that I would really like to own.

"Good luck with this, and long may your group continue."

Profits from the art exhibition will be donated to the church.

The virtual show can be viewed via the website www.creativeartsandcrafts.co.uk.

Art tutor Liz Doody says: "This will be their tenth Art Exhibition which will be held in a very different way to their previous ones. The first nine were a great success and they’re hoping this one will be as well.

"It is a new website set up by a designer based in Wrockwardine who has set it up to help artists and people involved in arts and crafts."

Purchase queries can be emailed via WMCAG@creativeartsandcrafts.co.uk.