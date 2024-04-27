Sabrina Boat team steps in to take over Shrewsbury's guided walking tours

The tours, which showcase the historic nature of the county town first-hand, were previously operated by Shropshire Council's museums service.

But with the service set to stop running them, the Sabrina Tours, which operates the town's Sabrina Boat along the River Severn, is taking over from May 1.

Sabrina Tours and the Shrewsbury Tour Guide Association said they were delighted at the partnership

Dilywn Jones, owner of Sabrina Tours, and Maggie Love, lead tour guide for Shrewsbury Tour Guide Association, said they were delighted at the new partnership.

Mrs Love said: "The partnership with Sabrina Tours is a natural fit as we both share the same passion and love for Shrewsbury.

"The guides know they will do everything they can to ensure that the tours are accessible to as many as possible.

"Myself and all the guides are extremely excited to be working with Sabrina Tours from the start of May and overjoyed that the Shrewsbury General History daily tours will continue."

Dilwyn Jones from Sabrina Tours with Maggie Love, Beverley Baker, Richard Griffith, Bill McCabe, Nigel O'Connor, Bill Hurst, Nigel J Hinton, Anthony Mosley, Juliette Freeman, Elliot Smith Gwilliams, Victoria Gregory, and Douglas Saltmarsh

Mr Jones said: "When we were approached by the Shrewsbury Tour Guide Association to run the guided walks programme, it was never in doubt that we wanted to be involved to showcase and promote our fascinating and medieval town."

Led by knowledgeable and passionate local guides, each walking tour offers a unique perspective of more than 1100 years of history in Shrewsbury, highlighting key landmarks, hidden gems and lesser-known anecdotes that breathe life into the town.

Under the new partnership the daily walking tours will start in the Square at 2.15pm every afternoon from May 1 and take approximately 90 minutes.

Sabrina Tours and the Shrewsbury Tour Guide Association said they were delighted at the partnership

For those wishing to explore the town from both land and water, Sabrina Tours are also offering an exclusive boat trip and walking tour discount ticket – offering participants a journey that combines a leisurely boat trip along the picturesque River Severn, followed by a captivating, guided walking tour through the charming streets of Shrewsbury.

The Sabrina boat runs on the hour, 11am to 4pm, daily, providing live commentary of the history along the river, as well as table service and refreshments.

For more information or to book a tour visit www.shrewsburytours.com or call 01743 369741.

Meanwhile, Fay Bailey, Culture and Heritage Development Manager at Shropshire Museums, said: "Shropshire Museums continues to run the popular ghost tours, Christmas Carol, and shuts and passages tours, as well as specialist subject tours and group tours.

"We are delighted Sabrina Boat are running daily walking tours, giving visitors and residents further opportunities to discover the fascinating history of our beautiful county town.

"Our tours are led by a team of knowledgeable guides and can be booked at museumbookings@shropshire.gov.uk. For daily walking tours contact sabrinaboat.co.uk.”