'These drivers need to wake up!' Rail travellers in Shrewsbury on latest train strikes

As train drivers with the Aslef union bring services on West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast to a halt during the latest round of industrial action to hit the county, service users have expressed their frustration.

Although Transport for Wales (TfW) services are unaffected from Shrewsbury across their network, users in Shrewsbury for the day had different ideas about how to bring the action to an end.

For Mark, who left Liverpool for the Isle of Man, it is up to the Government to sort it out by getting tough on the unions.

True blue Thatcherite Mark, who did not wish to give his surname, thinks the likes of Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Iain Duncan-Smith should be put in charge to knock some heads together.

"These drivers need to wake up and realise the trouble the country is in," said Mark, who was in Shrewsbury on Tuesday for business.

"The country is going to hell in a handcart and these people should value their jobs or we won't have a country left."

Mark, who said he left Liverpool to get away from the city's left-of-centre politics, said: "For them it is grab, grab, grab. When there's no money left they won't have a job."

He added that he thinks the Tory government of Rishi Sunak has also failed.