M54 closed Eastbound after crash

The road had been in both directions from the A5 at Preston Island in Shrewsbury to Junction 7 for Wellington, Telford, following the incident earlier this morning.

National Highways has now confirmed that the Westbound carriageway has re-opened.

But the Eastbound carriageway remains shut while police investigations take place.

The M54 has been deserted after it was closed due to a crash at Shrewsbury.

The fire service has confirmed it was called to the scene at around 9.35am.

It said that three fire engines had been dispatched, and that the crash had involved one vehicle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the West Midlands Air Ambulance, a land ambulance and the police were at the scene.

A social media post from Shropshire Council earlier this morning asked drivers to avoid the area and follow National Highways diversions.

It said: "We've been notified by @shropsfire that the M54 is closed both ways from the A5 at Preston Island to Junction 7 on the M54 due to a road traffic collision.

"The road will be closed for at least six hours."

National Highways has issued the following guidance on the diversion.

It said: "Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on southbound road signs:

"At Preston Island, travel southbound on the A5 towards Emstrey Island

"At Emstrey island, take the 1st exit onto the B4380 through Emstrey, heading towards Norton

"Keep left and merge onto the B5061 through Norton, Uckington and Overley

"At the junction with Holyhead Road, turn right and take the 1st left to rejoin the M54 at J7."