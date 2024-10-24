Museums trust confirms reason why one of its historic old buildings has been put on the property market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Upper Forge Building in Coalbrookdale is on the market with a guide price of £325,000.

The Grade II listed property currently houses the Aspris Telford School and is due to go under the hammer with Savills on November 19.

Nick Ralls, CEO of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, confirmed that the trust owns the building and that all proceeds from the sale will be used to support the work of the charity.

Mr Ralls said: "Although historically significant, the Upper Forge building is not part of the Trust's museum offer and not accessible to the public.

"However, it still requires the Trust to employ its resources to maintain the structure.

"As a charity the Trust has limited resources and our priority is to concentrate them on the core museum properties which are open to the public.

"All proceeds raised from the sale of the Upper Forge building will be used to support the future work of the charity."

Property agent Savills said the building is currently let on a new five-year lease at £45,000 per annum which expires in June 2029. Rent reviews are based on inflation annually.

Picture; Savills

The agent said: “The freehold property comprises an attractive period two/three-storey building currently arranged as a primary education centre.”

They add that it is located approximately four miles south of Telford, on the east side of Dale Road, in an attractive location.

Nearby occupiers include Co-op Food, and a number of museums and other attractions.

Aspris Telford School, formerly Priory Telford School, is an independent day school.

Its website says the school specialises in providing specialist education services to 14 young people between the ages of 11 and 19 years, with social, emotional and mental health difficulties and additional needs.

“Our aim is to build the resilience and skills of the young people that we support, to enable an independent, fulfilled life beyond education,” they add.

Details of the 9am auction of Lot 505 on November 19, 2024 are on the Savills website.