Charity shop relocates for next phase of Telford town centre redevelopment

Extra Care’s Oakengates charity shop has temporarily moved to 33 Market Street from 39 Market Street, while renovation works are carried out to transform Oakengates town centre.

Dated units on Market Street and Limes Walk are currently being converted into modern retail spaces with new residential units above as part of the Oakengates Theatre Quarter project which aims to boost footfall into Oakengates.

Theatre Quarter is the area between the theatre in Oakengates and The Wakes, which includes Limes Walk where the shop frontages and units have been refurbished to increase the attraction for shoppers and visitors.

Alongside the conversion works, extensive improvements are being made to the fabric of the buildings on Limes Walk - including the installation of solar panels resulting in significantly improvement energy efficiency ratings.

Phase One of the project was unveiled recently which highlighted how the overall scheme will transform the centre.

Plans for the town also include a new theatre, a rejuvenated high street and a new public event space.

Frances Latham, Extra Care volunteer, Julia Evans, Oakengates Shop Manager, and Gill Mcphie, Deputy Manager

Redevelopment work is being funded by the Towns Fund – a £3.6 billion programme to regenerate towns across the country – with Telford given £22.3 million.

It’s all part of a wider programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including a series of redevelopment programmes in Wellington and Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre.

Councillor Ollie Vickers said: "This latest relocation represents another positive step in our mission to revitalise Oakengates, making it a thriving hub for both businesses and our community.

“The vision is to deliver a new theatre, a redeveloped Limes Walk, and a new Street Market, which will help transform the town centre.

“The Theatre Quarter project has already made a huge difference to the overall look and feel of the town after Phase One was unveiled.

“The refurbishment of the shop frontages and units is making Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers which will hopefully boost the town’s economy overall.”

Julia Evans, Oakengates Shop Manager for Extra Care Ltd, said: “The Extra Care Charitable Trust is excited to be part of the regeneration of Oakengates town centre.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers and donors for their continued support while this development is taking place and we are looking forward to the restoration of Oakengates town centre.

“We rely on donations of good quality clothing and household items to raise funds for our charity and encourage people to continue to shop and donate with us during this period of transition.”