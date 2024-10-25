Arrests after 'isolated incident' in Welsh village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Locals reported numerous police cars in Cefnn Mawr near Wrexham at around 8.30am.

North Wales Police described the incident as “isolated”.

The force said they were called shortly after 8.20am following reports of a disturbance at an address in the village.

A 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Chief Inspector Glen Brumby added: “I would like to reassure members of the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider concern to the community.

“The man and woman who have been arrested remain in custody.”