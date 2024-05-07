One of the county's great houses on the market for £2.3m.

Grade II* listed Ludford House, situated just a stone's throw from central Ludlow off Overton Road, dates back as far as the 13th century.

The property, made up of the main Ludford House with the derelict Gate House and Charlton House, and two secondary houses – Lechmere House and Foxe House, is set in around 12 acres of land.

Potential buyers will have the opportunity to keep the property as it is, or potentially convert it to up to a total of ten homes, as per planning permission granted back in 2016.

Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, which is handling the sale, described the property as "one of Ludlow's most exciting opportunities either as an outstanding private house or to create up to ten houses sitting in 12.05 acres".

The listing states: "Ludford House is one of Ludlow’s most exciting, historic and outstanding properties situated just south of Ludlow.

"The history of the property originally dates back to the 13th century with most of today’s Ludford House dating from the late Elizabethan/early Jacobean period with later additions.

"The house is built of a combination of materials including stone, brick and a timber frame under a tiled roof.

"The property is situated within an astonishing and rare 12.05 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds.

"The property offers a unique combination of peaceful private living just a stone’s throw from all that vibrant Ludlow has to offer.

"Ludford House is the main house, which fronts onto the courtyard, but all the secondary houses and potential other houses also front onto the courtyard."

Describing the current status of the house the agents said: "Ludford House itself has been empty for over 20 years and is in need of a thorough modernisation and renovation programme.

"The main house is over 10,000 square foot and was formally one superb family home. There are some particularly fine reception rooms.

"Adjoining Ludford House is The Gate House and Charlton House, both derelict. Fronting on to the courtyard are Foxe and Lechmere Houses. These houses are in good condition and currently lived in. Both have private gardens laid to lawn."

The listing details "outstanding lawns", stating: "The properties benefit from extensive gardens and grounds extending to around 12.05 acres in total.

"The vast majority of the grounds lie to the east and south, where there are large areas of outstanding lawns and woodland.

"This would be the largest private garden within walking distance of Ludlow. There is a small area of ground that is owned on the other side of the road.

"The property is approached by a substantial electric wooden door that leads into the impressive courtyard. There are two garages within the courtyard.

"There is also pedestrian access to St Giles’ Church, to the north of Ludford House."

For information or to arrange a viewing visit https://www.markwiggin.co.uk/property-list/ludfordhouse