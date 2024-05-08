Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that Chris Anthony Littlewood of Chancery Court had gone out for one drink on March 15 this year, but had ended up consuming 10 pints.

The 33-year-old then walked into the Hadley Park Services branch of the burger chain at around 2pm on March 13.

Ms Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting against Littlewood, who had pleaded guilty to one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, said: "He was extremely intoxicated, loud and inconsiderate to customers. He threatened to kill and stab everyone in the restaurant as well as a Burger King worker.