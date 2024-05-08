Woman banned after coming to partner's aid following crash with tractor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hayley Norman of Willow Street, Ellesmere had been celebrating at home after getting a new job on March 18, when she received a call from her partner who said he had been involved in an accident with a tractor.

The 44-year-old turned up at the site of the crash on the A528 Harmer Hill in Shrewsbury in her Vauxhall Corsa, Telford Magistrates heard on Tuesday.

"She seemed very agitated and very aggressive and was trying to locate tractor driver to blame him for the collision," Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, told the court.

"She went up to the ambulance where her partner was with police officers who smelled alcohol," she said. "She swore at the officers and her speech was slurred."

She told the magistrates that when police breathalysed her, Norman was found to have 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The court also heard that Norman was on a suspended sentence at the time for an unrelated matter.

Her defence solicitor, Stephen Scully, said she had been making very good progress" and had "stayed off alcohol" since her previous conviction.

But he added: "She went cold turkey for 18 to 20 months but in March, she obtained work and made the mistake of celebrating.

"She wasn't planning to drive anywhere. Her partner had called to say he had been in RTC and she heard someone screaming in background, thought it was more serious than it was.

"She made a poor decision to drive to the location and help him as she was upset and distraught."

He asked the court to sentence her for the drink driving, rather than send her back to crown court for breaching her suspended sentence.

Magistrates agreed saying there was "no public interest to activate the suspended sentence" but told Mr Scully they would be informing the crown court that convicted her of the latest incident.

They disqualified her from driving for 20 months.