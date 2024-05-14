Ambulance service apologises for delays in reaching cardiac arrest patient following inquest

An inquest into the death of Erica Demelza Williams, 41, recorded a conclusion of death due to a combination of natural and unnatural causes.

Shropshire Coroner, John Ellery, heard that Ms Williams had suffered a cardiac arrest while at home with her partner at around 4.30am on November 19 last year.

She died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 7.15am.

Mr Ellery heard evidence which said the ambulance service had been called at 4.38am, and had arrived at her home in Beech Grove, Ellesmere, at around 5.06am.

The call was classed as category one, the most serious, with the ambulance service expected to reach half of its category one calls in seven minutes, and 90 per cent within 15 minutes.