The 38-year-old, who served in 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, taught himself the skills he needed to upholster the seats.

“I wanted the interior done but I was a bit too tight to pay somebody to do it,” explains Mark.

Learning through trial and error, it soon developed into an enjoyable hobby and in 2016, he began doing auto upholstery for friends and family in his spare time.

In 2019, he worked on the seats and beds in a VW T4 camper van and trailer conversion that was featured on the Channel 4 series, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

Mark stitches material for a customer

After Covid hit in 2020, Mark and his wife Leanne saw an opportunity to turn his pastime into a business.

“A lot of people wanted to do staycations and convert vans into campers,” says Mark, who spent 10 and a half years in the Army before leaving in 2012.