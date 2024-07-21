'We've received awards for our creamy ice cream made with milk from our own herd of cows'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Whether it’s the classic taste of vanilla, sweet strawberry or chocolate chip, it’s the perfect treat at any time of the year.

Tempting our tastebuds with their wide range of handmade ice creams and non-dairy sorbets are mother and daughter team Jeanette and Laura Powell.

Their ice cream is made using milk from their family farm, near Ludlow, along with double cream from Mawley Town Farm, near Cleobury Mortimer.

Laura’s Delicious Dairy started serving up the sweet treat in December 2021 and now supplies wholesale as well as farm shops, pubs, village shops and restaurants across Shropshire.

Laura and Jeanette also run an ice cream parlour, located in the car park of The Boyne Arms in Burwarton, and their products are stocked at self-service cafe, The Vending Hut, in Church Stretton and at Ludlow Farm Shop. They can also be found serving scoops to visitors to shows and events around the county.

Laura juggles the business with working four days on the family farm and it was her passion for farming that helped to inspire her to start making ice cream.

“I’ve always enjoyed farming and I’ve always enjoyed good food and cooking. I always wanted to put the two together and produce dairy products straight from the farm.

“I’m not a cheese lover so it was never going to be cheese. Ice cream seemed to be the perfect fit and there wasn’t anyone else making ice cream in our area,” she explains.

They make around 16 core flavours of ice cream including double chocolate, salted caramel and raspberry ripple

In 2018, Laura graduated from the University of Chester’s Reaseheath College with a first class honours degree in food science and business management.