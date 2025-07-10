Shropshire Star
Six stunning open gardens across the West Midlands to explore as heatwave hits

Here are six open gardens across the West Midlands to visit as the weather heats up.

By Geha Pandey
Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

And as temperatures reach new heights this week, we have rounded up all of the open gardens in Shropshire and some in the wider West Midlands area to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Here are all the open gardens in Shropshire this week. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Offcot 

Offcot in Oswestry. Photo: National Garden Scheme
Offcot in Oswestry. Photo: National Garden Scheme

This cottage garden features a wide variety of trees and shrubs and has a pond with a running stream. 

A garden bar and games room is also present with two greenhouses used for growing all summer bedding plants and hanging baskets. 

What you need to know 

  • Location: Kynaston, Kinnerley, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 8EF

  • Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake 

  • Admission fees: £7 per adult 

  • Opening times: Thursday, July 10, to Sunday, July 13, from 10am to 5pm 

Appledore 

