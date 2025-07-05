'I opened a shop just for dogs in a very dog-friendly West Midlands town where people come to treat their pets to a day out and we've got so many treats for them'

They say dogs are a man’s best friend and it’s certainly true for Charlie Butler who runs a shop devoted to their every need.



He opened Pamper That Pooch in Bridgnorth in April 2019 after seeing a gap in the market for a store catering specifically for dogs.

“I’d had the idea for a long time because Bridgnorth is a very dog-friendly town and a lot of people bring their dogs for a day out,” explains Charlie.

Before starting the business, he was working full-time as a signwriter, which took him all over the country.

“I was looking to slow down and do something that was less physical and would be easier on my body.

“I had worked in retail management for a long time for stores including Habitat and Ikea so I knew a lot about running and managing a retail business.

“Bridgnorth seemed the ideal place for a shop because it’s a beautiful town with lots of cafes and pubs and has a lot of visitors throughout the year.

“I decided to concentrate on the canine side of things, rather than cater for all pets, because I thought it would be more popular and I could offer as many products as I could.

“I sell anything and everything for dogs – it’s a big world, the dog world.

“I started off slowly and it’s grown and grown to the stage where the shop is full,” says Charlie.

Charlie outside his shop in Bank Street, Bridgnorth

Customers will find a wide range of products on the shelves such as leads, collars, natural treats, toys and poo bags as well as slings, carrier rucksacks, reflective coats and flashing rechargeable collars.

Charlie also specialises in measuring and fitting Julius K9 harnesses.

In the run-up to Christmas, he also has options for gifts for canine friends including festive jumpers, advent calendars and stockings.

“I sell a lot of Kong toys because they are tougher and better quality than some of the toys you can buy,” says the 63-year-old.

He stocks items to help dogs cope during hot weather such as cooling mats, cooling coats and doggie ice cream.

Owners can also enjoy a cool treat as Charlie also sells ice cream for humans.

And there are also plenty of products to keep four-legged friends warm during the colder months such as fleece-lined thermal coats and jumpers.

There are also home grooming essentials such as shampoos and brushes.

Charlie aims to cater for all budgets and does his best to keep his prices as affordable as possible.

Charlie prides himself on his high standard of customer service

He also uses his signwriting skills to create eye-catching signs for the business, highlighting some of the many products available.

He describes himself as a one-man band because he looks after every aspect of the business.

When he’s not behind the counter, he’s sourcing new stock for the shop and spending time with his long-haired Yorkshire terrier named Crystal.

And Charlie says the best thing about running the shop is meeting and talking to the customers who come through their doors – and especially their dogs.

“Everyone treats their dog like their babies and it's nice to see so many different breeds in the shop,” he adds.

Charlie creates his own signs for the shop

He says he has been grateful for the support of people living in and working in the town since opening his shop.

“The customers are really nice and they like to bring their dog in to try on jumpers or harnesses.

“They wouldn’t be able to try them on first to make sure that they fit if they ordered online.

“People travel from as far as Wales to try on the Julius K9 harnesses because there aren’t many stockists in the area.

“I get a lot of regular customers, but I also see a lot of people who are visiting Bridgnorth for the day or are on holiday in the area,” he says.

Customer service is incredibly important to Charlie, who is more than happy to help shoppers find what they are looking for, offer advice and answer any questions they might have about the products.

“I’m a traditional shopkeeper with traditional values when it comes to customer service,” he says.

“Everyone who comes through the door gets the same level of service, whether they are buying a 20p chew or a £60 harness.”

Pamper That Pooch is open every day apart from Mondays.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/p/Pamper-That-Pooch-100057644641331