Review: We stayed in a magical part of Alton Towers Resort and there were so many highlights

We'd had a hectic time at Alton Towers theme park, hearing loud screams of delight – and some of fear – from thrill-seekers tackling various challenging rides throughout a jam-packed morning and afternoon.

And then, at the end of a fantastic day, we headed to our home for the night – a woodland lodge in The Enchanted Village.

Though part of Alton Towers, this seemed a million miles away from the full-on day of activities we'd thoroughly enjoyed and that's what I loved about it.

A woodland lodge at Snapdragon Ridge

I've been lucky enough to stay in Alton Towers Hotel and CBeebies Hotel previously and both have been wonderful stays, particularly for the kids. The kind of stay where you 'make memories' with your family.

But the Enchanted Village offered something different. It was less chaotic, a chance to put your aching feet up and rest and recuperate at the end of the tiring day. That's not to say it's boring though. There's lots to do for children, with plenty of play areas and open, green space to burn off any excess energy.

Children can't help but be left wide-eyed by a first sight of this spot. It was like Hobbiton had just leapt out of the pages of the JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

The Crooked Spoon

You can even create your own folklore name by following the instructions on a board. It turns out, for one night only, I was 'Buckthorn Bunnytail'. I think it has a ring to it.

When walking to the village, not too far from the monorail, you are greeted by a beautifully-lit village, providing you arrive as dark is setting in.

With no cars allowed in the centre, it feels like you really are away from things, in this magical world.

There's a fantastic hospitality area called the Crooked Spoon, a quirky bar where you can enjoy a meal and drink. Staff there serve a pretty special breakfast in the morning after your stay too, with cooked options as well as cereal and a selection of fruit and pastries.