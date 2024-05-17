Inspirational fundraising college student meets royal role model

Abi-Lou Foster, of Market Drayton, said meeting the head of the Veterinary Corps - the exact division she wants to become an officer in - has given her more ammunition to keep going.

Meeting HRH Princess Anne at a Save The Children event at The Lyth last month was in fact the second of three royal meetings the 18-year-old is due to have.

It follows an armed forces celebration attended by Prince Andrew when Abi-Lou was just eight years old - and as she is in the final stages of completing the gold Duke of Edinburgh award, she will complete the royal treble when she is handed that accolade by Prince Edward once accomplished, probably next year.

She said: “I knew I was going to be invited to a Save the Children event and when I saw on Facebook that Princess Anne was in Shropshire on the same day, I connected the dots and thought it was mad. It was so magical that I had to put it together to work it out.

“I was nervous but she is so down to earth she just spoke to you like a normal person, you could have a giggle with her and it was so nice.

“When I told her that I wanted to be an officer in the Veterinary Corps she was intrigued and asked me about my A levels, she said go for it - meeting her gave me extra ammunition to keep me going.