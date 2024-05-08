Pensioner trying to leave pub car park reversed into woman's car door and trapped her leg

David Platt, aged 70, of Chantry Close, had been drinking in the Robin Hood Inn in Ironbridge on March 15, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Ms Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said a collision occurred at 7.15pm, when Platt was leaving the pub.

She told the court: "The defendant reversed out of a car parking space and while doing so collided with the door of another car as the female driver was getting out. The door trapped the driver's leg, caused her bruising."