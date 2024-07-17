Clampdown on rural crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officers from a number of specialist teams took part in the rural crime initiative throughout Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Team who were part of the operation, said 29 vehicles were checked and "engagement conducted throughout the area".

The operation follows 'unprecedented levels' of rural crime across Shropshire reported to West Mercia Police.

Last year the Shropshire Star revealed how rural theft cost Shropshire an estimated £2 million in 2022 – a rise of more than double from 2021.