Louise Anne Jones of Alexandra Road, Market Drayton, was more than twice the drink drive limit when she hit the officer's car on Shrewsbury Road in the town earlier this year, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Ms Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, told the court on Tuesday that the 62-year-old was in her Fiat 500 when she hit the officer's car on March 19.

Jones had been reversing out of a parking space outside a shop when she was involved in the "minor collision".