Care worker hit off-duty police officer's car while twice the drink drive limit - then 'drove off'
A care worker who hit an off-duty police officer's car while way over the drink drive limit - then refused to give him her insurance details - has been banned.
Louise Anne Jones of Alexandra Road, Market Drayton, was more than twice the drink drive limit when she hit the officer's car on Shrewsbury Road in the town earlier this year, Telford Magistrates Court heard.
Ms Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, told the court on Tuesday that the 62-year-old was in her Fiat 500 when she hit the officer's car on March 19.
Jones had been reversing out of a parking space outside a shop when she was involved in the "minor collision".