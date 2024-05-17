Drink-driving motorcyclist who crashed with child on pillion seat gets road ban

The man, who cannot be named because it would identify the child, was found to be three times over the limit following the crash at the Espley Roundabout, in Hodnet, near Market Drayton, on March 30 this year.

Prosecutor Ros Buttler told the court that the alcohol reading of 105 in his breath is "very high" and three times the limit of 35. The court was told that he had been drinking the night before but thought he was OK.

Miss Buttler said the young pillion passenger had been X-rayed but there were no breaks or visible injuries. But she added that the offence was aggravated by having a child on the pillion while being over the limit.

The man, from Telford, pleaded guilty to drink driving and exposing the child to injury, earlier this year and was sentenced by magistrates on Wednesday.

He represented himself before the bench of two magistrates.