'It's the end of an era': Market deli packs up stall after 38 years of trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mary Walley has been selling meats, pies, cheese and baked goods from Mary's Meats in Market Drayton's indoor market for 38 years.

But the family business has been going long before that, having begun life 70 years ago in the old Meat Market on The Shambles (now called Shropshire Street).

Now, Mary, alongside her husband, Chris, is preparing for retirement and will officially close the market stall on Saturday, August 3.

"It's been a very difficult decision," Mary said. "Customers are like friends, we know them by name, what's up with them, if they've been on holiday, if they've been in hospital.