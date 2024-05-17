Market Drayton 10k dubbed 'best ever' in 20-year history

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

When the Market Drayton’s 10k was relaunched in 2004 by race director Tim Beckett, there were just 125 entrants. Two decades on, the race has been named the best 10k in the country by Runner’s World magazine on several occasions, and now attracts hundreds to the town every May.

This year, over 1,600 runners took part in what has quickly become one of the Midland’s largest 10k events.

Following the traditional route, the runners set off from the Grove School field at 11am, then looped around the town’s residential estates and high street before returning to the school for the finish line.

“Everything went perfect,” said Tim. “We had over 1,600 runners take part, the weather maybe a bit too warm for the runners liking, but the support from the townspeople was fantastic as they were all around the route cheering the runners on.”

For the men, the race was won by James Hickinbottom of Shrewsbury AC in a time of 33 minutes 35 seconds. In second place was Paul Aston, also from Shrewsbury AC, with a time of 33 minutes, 44 seconds.

The first woman across the line was Donna Sherwin of City of Stoke AC in 38 minutes 31 seconds. Closely behind was Rachael Bourne of Staffs Moorlands AC with a time of 39 minutes and 3 seconds.

Tim paid his thanks to those that helped out on the day, including Market Drayton running club, Market Drayton scouts and Market Drayton guides, and the sponsors, which included local businesses Palethorpes, Muller, Culina Transport, Tesco and McDonalds, as well as Pau Run and Ride and Cool Runnings.