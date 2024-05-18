Naturists to visit Shropshire gardens for evening picnic

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Naked Shropshire and the North West Region of British Naturism are arranging an evening visit to the Dorothy Clive Garden in Market Drayton next month.

The nude visit is to take place in the evening of June 12 between 6pm and 8.30pm and will see the visitors enjoy tea and coffee in the garden as well as a picnic.

A spokesperson said: “As in previous years tea and coffee will be on sale in the pavilion, cash only please. You can also as in previous years take a picnic.

“There are seats outside the cafe (closed) and elsewhere in the gardens. If you have a non-Naturist partner they are welcome to come along too.”