Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is calling on local dog lovers to take part in the country’s largest dog census, the National Dog Survey.

With more than a third of all UK homes now shared with at least one dog, the nation’s largest dog welfare charity wants to hear from owners on everything from the most common canine behaviour traits, day-to-day habits and your family’s relationship with your four-legged friend.

The results of the National Dogs Survey 2024 will be used by Dogs Trust to help shape the services and support offered by the charity to the nation’s dog owners.

In 2023, in direct response to insight gained from the National Dog Survey, the charity launched its Behaviour Support Line, offering owners free expert advice and guidance.

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust has also launched pet food banks in many of its 21 rehoming centres, and in some of its charity shops, to support owners struggling with the cost of living.

Last year, 244,478 owners completed the survey, providing insights on 348,533 dogs. The survey found that almost 11 per cent of all dogs owned in the UK are cross-breeds, with Labradors the number one pedigree in the UK, followed by cocker spaniels.

Although still not in the top ten most popular breeds, miniature smooth-haired Dachshunds saw a massive 85 per cent rise in popularity in recent years.

When it came to names, the survey found that Poppy and Alfie were the number one choices, followed by Bella and Charlie.

The results of last year’s survey also confirmed the much-reported coronavirus pandemic puppy boom, with a significant rise in the number of one- and two-year-old dogs compared to the years prior to the pandemic.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, says: “The National Dog Survey is the largest dog census in the UK, and around a quarter of a million owners responded last year.

"But, with over a third of UK households now owning a dog, we want to hear from even more this year so we can gain as many insights as possible about dog ownership in the UK, helping us to shape our support for dog owners and improve dog welfare.

“Dogs Trust has been around for over 130 years and in that time so much has changed when it comes to dog ownership. The insights gained from this year’s survey will ensure Dogs Trust can continue to adapt the way we support dogs and their owners, helping them to live the best lives possible together.”

Running until June 14, Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey can be completed online at dogstrust.org.uk/dog-survey-24.