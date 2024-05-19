Half term holiday clubs offer plenty of entertainment

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with The Crossbar Group, will be running water-themed holiday clubs at seven county schools between Tuesday, May 28, and Friday, May 31.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: "Water Week is always one of the favourite themes of the year with the children.

“We have put together an action-packed itinerary which includes a host of water-themed games, including drip drip splash, total wipeout obstacles, slip n slide, splash pong and team water fights.

"We suggest that children attending the clubs bring a spare set of clothes and towels with them, as well as water pistols!

“May half-term has delivered really good weather in recent years, so we are hoping for the same again as our team of coaches look forward to engaging with hundreds of children and keeping them healthy, happy and active.”

Luke added: “There’s also a wide range of activities for children who prefer to stay dry, including football, basketball, hockey, tennis and cricket, plus tri-golf, archery, new age kurling, boccia, obstacle courses and much more.

“We will also be running our Crossbar Nerf Games on Wednesday, May 29, at our Shrewsbury venues and the following day at our Telford venues.

"This is an additional activity included in the day for all children. These dates are sure to be extremely popular, so we recommend early booking as places are limited.”

Crossbar's half-term holiday clubs, designed for children aged between four and 11, will be held at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Clubs will also be offered in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk and more information is available from 01952 677965 or by emailing admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk