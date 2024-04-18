Theatre gearing up for Billy Liar as it celebrates 70th year

The Little Theatre in Donnington is putting on the classic play, Billy Liar – telling the tale of Billy Fisher, whose world of daydreams lands him in serious trouble.

The performances take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 25, 26, and 27.

Director Helen Madden said they were delighted to be putting on the play as part of the theatre's anniversary year, and said the cast had been working hard to bring their own talents to the classic story.

The play centres around Billy Fisher, a working class man living with his parents in the fictional town of Stradhoughton in Yorkshire.

Bored by his job as a lowly clerk for an undertaker, Billy spends his time indulging in fantasies and dreams of life in the big city as a comedy writer.

Unfortunately for Billy, his world of daydreams gets him into serious trouble with his family, girlfriends and his employer.

The play, which is adapted from the novel by Keith Waterhouse, has previously been adapted into a film and a TV series.

Mrs Madden said excitement was building ahead of opening night – and that the performance would be the first time the theatre had put on Billy Liar in nearly 30 years.

She said: "Everyone has been working really hard to bring this classic play to the stage. We are all very excited about it and are looking forward to welcoming audiences in what is the theatre's 70th year."

Tickets cost £8 and are available from thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or by calling 01952 407959.