Along with 260 independent stores up and down the country, Spinning Around Records was celebrating the unique passion for vinyl music on Record Store Day.

The annual event, which fell on April 20 this year, "celebrates the culture of the independently owned record store", and sees hundreds of new releases and limited editions released exclusively on vinyl to support record shops.

Emma, 43, who opened her New Street shop last year, said she has been preparing for the event for weeks by showcasing her new stock on TikTok, but she said it was “amazing” to see the queues outside her shop form an hour before she opened.

“It was mind-blowing,” she said. “I was relieved because it was a bit like planning a party and you worry that nobody will turn up - but to see a queue before I opened was fantastic.

“Record Shop Day is a global event and it is a chance for people to get their hands on up to 400 lines of limited and special releases, live albums, things not released on vinyl before, and things that haven't been on vinyl in a long, long time.

“But it is not just about collectors. I love pop music so that's what I specialise in and people have been coming in for the latest Masie Peters or Liz Rodrigues. And while Taylor Swift didn't have a release – her new album was out on Friday – she did bring out a souvenir card for Record Shop Day and people have been coming in especially for that.”

She said since she opened her shop last year, the business has been going from “strength to strength” as vinyl records continue to enjoy a renaissance.

A vinyl enthusiast goes digging

It is estimated that Record Store Day will help bring in an extra £10 million boost to independent vinyl stores on Saturday - but Emma said it is not just about the medium.

“I think with record shops there is something unique about the atmosphere," she said. "I know people say you can order online but there is nothing better than coming in and flicking through the records.”