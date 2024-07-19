Seeing Bob Dylan in Wolverhampton this year? Prepare to give up your phone - here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 83-year-old singer-songwriter, known for his songs The Times They Are a-Changin,' Blowin' In The Wind and many other hits is touring the UK to promote his latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Bob Dylan is coming to The Halls, Wolverhampton in November but there will be no phones allowed in the venue.

He will play two dates at The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, on November 9 and 10 - but the shows have been promoted as phone-free. The requirement is even in capital letters on the venue's website – with a dedicated company employed to police it.

The Halls website says: "This concert is a 'PHONE FREE SHOW', this means that phones are not allowed in the hall during the concert.

"Once you arrive at the venue, Yondr (the phone pouch company engaged on this concert) will have its dedicated staff available to help you put your phone in a locked and secure pouch, which you will keep with you throughout the evening."

A spokesman for the Halls explained: "Having created this phone-free experience on recent tours, we believe it creates better times for everyone in attendance.

Bob Dylan is coming to The Halls, Wolverhampton

"Our eyes open a little more and our senses are slightly sharper when we lose the technological crutch we've grown accustomed to. And yes, it's a non-negotiable deal (although medical exemptions are made for those who rely on their phone for treatment)."

Some artists at recent concerts have stopped their performances to complain about fans using phones or filming them when they are on stage – but Bob Dylan is believed to be one of the first to formally bring in a ban on them and employ a company to make sure it is enforced.

The ban will also be in place at other concerts which include dates in Bournemouth, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Nottingham and London.

Bob Dylan on stage in Hyde Park in 2019

Meanwhile The Halls website is showing tickets currently unavailable for the two gigs although they were due to go on sale this morning (Friday).

Ticketmaster is also saying they are unavailable although on third-party site Viagogo they start at £248 so be prepared for no phones and a hefty credit card bill if you do want to see him.