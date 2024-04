The Old Orleton Inn on Holyhead Road in Wellington has reopened with new owners at the helm.

The Grade-II listed coaching inn dates back to the 17th century, but its origins date even further back to the 14th.

Will Mills one of the owners of The Old Orleton Inn in Wellington has been taken over by five people from Essex and is now reopen after months of closure

From the 70s it was known as The Falcon Inn until renovations in 2006 saw The Old Orleton come into being.