Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 16 includes a three-bedroomed end-terrace house – 63 Hayward Avenue, Donnington – which is listed with a guide price of just £30,000 plus.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is typical of the excellent value offered by homes across Telford, which are always a big draw for bidders at our regular auctions.

“It is this chance of securing a quality property at a highly reasonable price that attracts both house hunters and buy-to-let investors from across the country – and even overseas – to our livestreamed auctions.

“The properties on sale this time are no exception. While some are in need of modernisation, they all offer the potential for a great return on investment.”

The Donnington house offers gardens front and rear, with a hall, through reception room with dining area, kitchen and a store downstairs, with three bedrooms and a shower room with WC upstairs.

Gas central heating and UPVC double glazing are fitted. Outside there is also a driveway leading to a garage and store.

6 Wesley Drive

For sale with a low guide price of £39,000 plus is a three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 6 Wesley Drive, at Ketley Bank in the Telford area of Oakengates.

There are gardens front and rear, a driveway and garage outside. Inside on the ground floor there is a porch, hall, through-lounge with dining area, kitchen and conservatory. The bedrooms and bathroom with WC are upstairs.

A three-bedroomed detached house at 26A Castle Street, in Hadley, is recently modernised and listed with a guide price of £139,000 plus.

2 Duke Street

A vacant town centre unit at 2 Duke Street, Wellington, is listed with a guide price of £70,000 plus. It is suitable for either retail or office use, subject to any necessary planning consent.

It has an office or sales area on the ground floor with an office, kitchen and WC on the first floor. It also benefits from basement storage.

The Telford properties are among 209 lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s auction, which will start at 8.30am on May 16.

To find out more, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.