'Investigation' launched after report suggests defendant may not have been fit to plead

Tehfoor Javeed, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, was at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday to be sentenced for breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that was imposed by Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 17, 2022.

Javeed, aged 27 and accompanied in court by his father, had admitted breaking the terms of his CBO by being at Wellington Railway Station on November 7, 2023. It also meant he would breach a suspended jail sentence, the court heard.

Rosemary Proctor, defending, told judge Anthony Lowe that a brief psychiatric report had been compiled ahead of the sentence which cast doubt on whether Javeed had been fit to enter a plea in the first place.

"He does not believe that the defendant is fit to plead but does not make it clear why," she said.