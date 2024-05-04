Dealer caught with £44,000 of cannabis in suitcase and £7,000 of cocaine gets jail

Danny Hughes, 34, of Queens Court, Madeley, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, after pleading guilty to two charges – possession with intent to supply both cocaine and cannabis.

Nigel Stelling, prosecuting, said that police had gone to Hughes' home on March 13 this year on unrelated matters.

But, when they went inside the property they could smell cannabis and noticed bits of the drug mixed with tobacco, on the coffee table.

Police searched Hughes and found £1,800 in his pocket before continuing a search of the property.