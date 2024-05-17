Council urged to honour commitment over transfer of arts workshop – and not put it up for sale

The English Bridge Workshop in Shrewsbury is run by MakeSpace Arts & Well-Being Community Interest Company and provides space for artists to work and develop.

Described as a 'cornerstone of artistic expression and community engagement for decades' the workshop was founded in 1985 in the former Shrewsbury National School.

MakeSpace had been in the process of attempting to agree a 'community asset transfer' of the building from its owners, Shropshire Council.

Community asset transfers see the ownership or management of public land or buildings to community organisations – with the intention of providing local social, economic or environmental benefits.

But the process has stalled with Shropshire Council saying all plans for community transfer of the building are now on hold, sparking fears that the premises could be sold to boost the cash-strapped authority.

A petition has now been launched calling on the council to 'honour their commitment' over the site, stating that the transfer had been "imminent".