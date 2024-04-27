ANOTHER Shropshire railway station house goes up for sale - and this one could have you in London by 8.35am

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It's a month of 'rare opportunities' as a second railway station house hits the Shropshire property market.

Earlier this month, auctioneers were gearing up to sell a Grade II listed former railway station at Rednal in what was dubbed a 'rare opportunity'.

Luckily for buyers keen to grab a slice of the railway action, there's a second chance in Yorton - and this one needs a whole lot less TLC.

Yorton Railway Station House. Photo: Monks/Zoopla

This extraordinary London and North Western Railway Station House was built in 1856, and unlike the one at Rednal, the railway station it sits at is still in use.

That means this four-bed home is perfect for train enthusiasts who want to watch the passing trains, or for commuters who need to be in London by 8.40am.

Inside the historic property is deceptively spacious, with two reception rooms, a dining room, kitchen, conservatory, utility room, bathroom and two bedrooms on the ground floor.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

The first floor features two further bedrooms and a shower room.

It's full of character features too, including beamed ceilings, exposed brick and fireplaces.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Outside there's a private gated driveway with parking for several vehicles and a garden that's laid to lawn with several seating areas.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

The railway station it used to service still has links to Shrewsbury, Crewe and London, and Yorton is a short stroll away from the village of Clive, which boasts a primary school, doctors and an active village hub.

It's currently being listed by Monks for offers in the region of £465,000 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67215233