Man arrested on suspicion of keeping wild birds
A Telford man has been arrested after officers discovered wild birds being kept at the property following a warrant in the town yesterday.
Plus
Published
The warrant was carried out in partnership with the RSPCA and Cuan Wildlife Rescue, at a property in Meadow Close in Madeley following intelligence that wild birds were illegally being kept there.
A spokesman for the police said: "When officers entered the property they found six wild birds, including a Goldfinch, Redpoll, Siskins and a Brambling.