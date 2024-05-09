Shropshire Star
Man arrested on suspicion of keeping wild birds

A Telford man has been arrested after officers discovered wild birds being kept at the property following a warrant in the town yesterday.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police make arrest following raid

The warrant was carried out in partnership with the RSPCA and Cuan Wildlife Rescue, at a property in Meadow Close in Madeley following intelligence that wild birds were illegally being kept there.

A spokesman for the police said: "When officers entered the property they found six wild birds, including a Goldfinch, Redpoll, Siskins and a Brambling.

