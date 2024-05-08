Telford vets announces permanent closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Haygate Vets in Telford has announced they have permanently closed their Muxton surgery.

A statement on their social media page said the team and clients have been moved to a recently refurbished centre in Oakengates that is due to re-open on Wednesday, May 15.

Haygate Vets, Muxton. Photo: Google

The statement said: "We have recently made the decision to permanently close our Muxton surgery and relocate our team and clients to our more recently renovated Oakengates site in Slaney Street.

"This is just 3.5 miles from Muxton. This site offers much-improved facilities for our clients, our patients and our team.

"We are very sorry that we are unable to continue to offer veterinary services in Muxton, but we hope that our Muxton clients will continue to use our services in Oakengates or any of our other surgeries."